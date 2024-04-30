Previous
Our local prickly pear by ludwigsdiana
Our local prickly pear

which I added for scale as it looks very different too.

Posting early today as I will not be able to tomorrow.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Krista Marson ace
You can juice those fruits!
April 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
@blueberry1222 I eat them as they are Krista thanks, too much trouble juicing ;-)
April 29th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the bright colors of the cactus and the fruits! And the beautiful sky on my cloudy, rainy day.
April 29th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful against that blue sky. It looks like you are getting a pretty fair crop.
April 29th, 2024  
