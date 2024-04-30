Sign up
Previous
Photo 2664
Our local prickly pear
which I added for scale as it looks very different too.
Posting early today as I will not be able to tomorrow.
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cactus-fruit
Krista Marson
ace
You can juice those fruits!
April 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
@blueberry1222
I eat them as they are Krista thanks, too much trouble juicing ;-)
April 29th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
I like the bright colors of the cactus and the fruits! And the beautiful sky on my cloudy, rainy day.
April 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful against that blue sky. It looks like you are getting a pretty fair crop.
April 29th, 2024
