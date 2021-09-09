Sign up
Photo 1700
Inquisitive spectators
some parts are pretty barren with large flocks of sheep.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5151
photos
294
followers
231
following
465% complete
View this month »
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
Latest from all albums
39
1701
1699
40
1708
1702
1700
1709
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th August 2021 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
overberg-sheep-country
