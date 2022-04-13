Previous
Daytime is sleeping time by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1916

Daytime is sleeping time

for the little ones. Dad and Mom keep a watchful eye open in between dosing spells.. The little ones lie flat on their tummy when sleeping at this stage..
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Diana

winghong_ho
It is so natural that parents are always caring their babies. Great shot.
April 13th, 2022  
