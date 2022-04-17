Previous
Next
The little rascal was returned by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1920

The little rascal was returned

to the parents. My neighbour found it the next day stuck in a bush in his garden!
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
526% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! the return of the happy wanderer . no look of repentance !! he may be off again !
April 17th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
So glad he’s back where he belongs.
April 17th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Lovely news that he's back safe and sound.
April 17th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Hw! Cute! They are so busy
April 17th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, so glad it was ok!
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise