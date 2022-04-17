Sign up
Photo 1920
The little rascal was returned
to the parents. My neighbour found it the next day stuck in a bush in his garden!
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Diana
Tags
runnaway-back
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! the return of the happy wanderer . no look of repentance !! he may be off again !
April 17th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
So glad he’s back where he belongs.
April 17th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
Lovely news that he's back safe and sound.
April 17th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Hw! Cute! They are so busy
April 17th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, so glad it was ok!
April 17th, 2022
