Photo 1927
Sleeping time
as they are nocturnal, they sit and sleep almost the whole day. The eyes only open when something or someone gets too close.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Special to me
Tags
dikkiops
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that little one is really looking scruffy! this is a great capture
April 24th, 2022
winghong_ho
They have sleepy eyes.
April 24th, 2022
