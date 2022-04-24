Previous
Next
Sleeping time by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1927

Sleeping time

as they are nocturnal, they sit and sleep almost the whole day. The eyes only open when something or someone gets too close.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that little one is really looking scruffy! this is a great capture
April 24th, 2022  
winghong_ho
They have sleepy eyes.
April 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise