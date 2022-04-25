Sign up
Photo 1928
Runaway
This little one still seems to be taking off from time to time. Dad is after him and bites it in the neck a few times before it lies down again. It sure seems to stress it's parents
https://youtu.be/0S13mP_pfEc
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
ndao3
,
songtitle-84;
narayani
They are very cute
April 25th, 2022
