Runaway by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1928

Runaway

This little one still seems to be taking off from time to time. Dad is after him and bites it in the neck a few times before it lies down again. It sure seems to stress it's parents

https://youtu.be/0S13mP_pfEc
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

narayani
They are very cute
April 25th, 2022  
