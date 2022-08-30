Sign up
Photo 2055
The weather has not been great.
In a week or two this green will be ablaze with yellow daisies.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6572
photos
301
followers
200
following
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
Tags
strand-kogelberg-nature-reserve
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful colours
August 30th, 2022
