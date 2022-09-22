Previous
The long and winding road by ludwigsdiana
The long and winding road

through the Overberg which seemed to go on forever.

After travelling and hour and a half in one direction, I decided to turn around and head back home. Meanwhile I had stopped so often and taken way too many photos.

That's Walker Bay and Hermanus on the horizon on the left again.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
