Photo 2078
The long and winding road
through the Overberg which seemed to go on forever.
After travelling and hour and a half in one direction, I decided to turn around and head back home. Meanwhile I had stopped so often and taken way too many photos.
That's Walker Bay and Hermanus on the horizon on the left again.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
canola-overberg
