Photo 2079
Blue Cranes galore
living side by side with sheep. Normally one only sees them in pairs.
There were literally hundreds gathered in a huge field with so many sheep.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
winghong_ho
So many birds in the field.
September 23rd, 2022
Taffy
ace
How cool is that! Such a treat to see them all together.
September 23rd, 2022
