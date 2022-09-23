Previous
Blue Cranes galore by ludwigsdiana
Blue Cranes galore

living side by side with sheep. Normally one only sees them in pairs.

There were literally hundreds gathered in a huge field with so many sheep.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
winghong_ho
So many birds in the field.
September 23rd, 2022  
Taffy ace
How cool is that! Such a treat to see them all together.
September 23rd, 2022  
