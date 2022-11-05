Previous
A new baby in the shade of an olive tree by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2122

A new baby in the shade of an olive tree

born in our olive grove yesterday.

It was doing it's best to hide, mum was not far away and always tries to distract from the position the baby is.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Diana

