Is he following us? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2123

Is he following us?

This little baby sure got a fright as a dog entered the olive grove and chased it! Mum chased it away, but they kept turning around.

Dogs are not allowed to roam freely on the estate, as we have a leash free zone for them.

This shot was taken from my backyard which is all the way across from where the buck were, so not ideal.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Great shot. The mum was still worrying about the dog.
November 6th, 2022  
