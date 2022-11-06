Sign up
Is he following us?
This little baby sure got a fright as a dog entered the olive grove and chased it! Mum chased it away, but they kept turning around.
Dogs are not allowed to roam freely on the estate, as we have a leash free zone for them.
This shot was taken from my backyard which is all the way across from where the buck were, so not ideal.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th November 2022 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
babies-legs-flying-in-all-directions
winghong_ho
Great shot. The mum was still worrying about the dog.
November 6th, 2022
