Photo 2159
Country roads
where animals have the right of way.
We were on our way to lunch when we had to wait here. I was rather pleased of the photo op.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Album
Special to me
Tags
agter-paarl
