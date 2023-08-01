Sign up
Photo 2391
Our largest Eagle
is the Martial Eagle which is the largest in Africa. They have amazing eyesight and can see their prey up to 6 km away.
He has enough power inone leg to break a mans arm. They are about 86 cm long and weigh up to 5kg.
They have large defended territories of between 100 and 1,000 km2.
They have no predators of their own, becept for humans and power lines.
