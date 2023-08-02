Previous
A medium beauty by ludwigsdiana
A medium beauty

the African Hawk Eagle. they have wonderful markings and feather covered legs.

Fortunately, these birds all live in very large aviaries with trees in them. This one was quite interested in the shutter noise and could not figure it out.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Diana

