Those eyelashes by ludwigsdiana
Those eyelashes

belong to the Secretary bird.

It is a bird of prey, but unlike other raptors it has long legs, wings and a tail. It is endemic to Africa.

The single species of it's family, the bird gets the name from it's crest of long feathers which look like the quil pens 19th century office workers used to tuck behind their ears.
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous close up, and as you say, 'those eyelashes'!!
August 3rd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow, this is truly stunning. the detail on the head and eyelashes is divine!
August 3rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
And the feathers and eye make-up haha...fabulous close-up
August 3rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous, love the eyelashes. fav
August 3rd, 2023  
