Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2393
Those eyelashes
belong to the Secretary bird.
It is a bird of prey, but unlike other raptors it has long legs, wings and a tail. It is endemic to Africa.
The single species of it's family, the bird gets the name from it's crest of long feathers which look like the quil pens 19th century office workers used to tuck behind their ears.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7902
photos
307
followers
183
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Latest from all albums
2393
2399
2391
2394
2392
2400
2401
2393
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
eagle-encounters
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous close up, and as you say, 'those eyelashes'!!
August 3rd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow, this is truly stunning. the detail on the head and eyelashes is divine!
August 3rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
And the feathers and eye make-up haha...fabulous close-up
August 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous, love the eyelashes. fav
August 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close