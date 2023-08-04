Previous
The performer by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2394

The performer

still sitting there ever so quietly and listening to my camera.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow!
August 4th, 2023  
Christina ace
and intently focused on you!
August 4th, 2023  
*lynn ace
very cool capture ...love those eyes
August 4th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
He’s watching you.
August 4th, 2023  
moni kozi
What a beauty! Those feathers are surreally puffy!
August 4th, 2023  
