Previous
Photo 2394
The performer
still sitting there ever so quietly and listening to my camera.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
juvenile-black-shouldered-kite
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
August 4th, 2023
Christina
ace
and intently focused on you!
August 4th, 2023
*lynn
ace
very cool capture ...love those eyes
August 4th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
He’s watching you.
August 4th, 2023
moni kozi
What a beauty! Those feathers are surreally puffy!
August 4th, 2023
