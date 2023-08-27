Sign up
Previous
Photo 2417
Such large wings
I just had to take this although it is badly focused and clipped. I could not do any better through the fence.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
4
1
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
gymnogene-african-harrier-hawk
Dawn
ace
Nice detail
August 27th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely colour & feather detail!
August 27th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Really interesting bird.
August 27th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Looks like he is proud to be showing them to you
August 27th, 2023
