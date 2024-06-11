Previous
A little photobomber by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2706

A little photobomber

on this lovely rose. I wonder if the petals were fuller in summer like my roses which are half their normal size now at the end of the season.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise