Just another rose by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2708

Just another rose

full of dew. Soon there will be no more as they usually they get pruned end of June or early July.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Diana

Brigette ace
beautiful - enjoy while they last
June 13th, 2024  
