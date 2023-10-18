Previous
Where did you come from? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2469

Where did you come from?

This was quite funny to see as the egret was standing on one part of the statue. Suddenly it looked down at the intruder and seemed to wonder what it was doing there.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
676% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise