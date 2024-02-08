Previous
A pop of colour by ludwigsdiana
A pop of colour

in my garden as almost all other flowers are white.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
They are gorgeous arent they. Ours have perked up since our recent rain
February 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Pretty things. I like the one curly petal
February 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
February 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 8th, 2024  
Peter ace
Very pretty image Diana:)
February 8th, 2024  
