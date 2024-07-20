Sign up
Photo 2745
Photo 2745
I doubt that they are still looking good
as our stormy weather continues.
In the 17 years we have lived here, we have never experienced such wet and cold weather.
It has been raining for three weeks now flooding roads and buildings.
Fortunately we do not have any issues on our estate.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9273
photos
297
followers
152
following
2738
2739
2740
2741
2742
2743
2744
2745
Tags
camelia
Annie D
ace
glad your estate is issue free - love the hint of the bug :)
July 20th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful flower & little bug!
July 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Love this - sorry for your weather - we had heatwave here yesterday - much much too hot to be out during the day
July 20th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely flower. Sorry to hear your weather is still bad. The rain had stopped here but it is bitterly cold
July 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sorry for your wet weather , and there is us in the UK in a heatwave! Too hot for me but to lounge in my chair all day - - we are not equipped for hot weather !!
July 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful. Hope your weather improves soon. Cold and windy here too but no rain
July 20th, 2024
