I doubt that they are still looking good by ludwigsdiana
I doubt that they are still looking good

as our stormy weather continues.

In the 17 years we have lived here, we have never experienced such wet and cold weather.

It has been raining for three weeks now flooding roads and buildings.

Fortunately we do not have any issues on our estate.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Diana

Annie D ace
glad your estate is issue free - love the hint of the bug :)
July 20th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful flower & little bug!
July 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Love this - sorry for your weather - we had heatwave here yesterday - much much too hot to be out during the day
July 20th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a lovely flower. Sorry to hear your weather is still bad. The rain had stopped here but it is bitterly cold
July 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sorry for your wet weather , and there is us in the UK in a heatwave! Too hot for me but to lounge in my chair all day - - we are not equipped for hot weather !!
July 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful. Hope your weather improves soon. Cold and windy here too but no rain
July 20th, 2024  
