Previous
Next
Sourdough Cast Off by lynbonn
Photo 1315

Sourdough Cast Off

My sous chef helped with the feeding and care of the sourdough starter today. I think I getting to a calmer place with cabin fever. I really need to get out more. Oh, wait . . .

I did like the backlighting on this capture and the angles of the handles.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise