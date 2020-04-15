Sign up
Photo 1315
Sourdough Cast Off
My sous chef helped with the feeding and care of the sourdough starter today. I think I getting to a calmer place with cabin fever. I really need to get out more. Oh, wait . . .
I did like the backlighting on this capture and the angles of the handles.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
1315
photos
51
followers
83
following
360% complete
View this month »
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
15th April 2020 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
50mm
,
baking
,
backlighting
,
sourdough
,
30-shots2020
,
april20words
