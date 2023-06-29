Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
27 / 365
Waffle Iron through a Compco Reflex II
A friend stated that it Waffle Iron Day and Camera Day. So I captured a waffle iron through the top viewer of a Compco Reflex II camera using my digital camera.
It's hot outside and I'm not feeling adventurous.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Florida, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
27
photos
4
followers
22
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
29th June 2023 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
camera
,
waffle
,
iron
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close