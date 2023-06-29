Previous
Waffle Iron through a Compco Reflex II

A friend stated that it Waffle Iron Day and Camera Day. So I captured a waffle iron through the top viewer of a Compco Reflex II camera using my digital camera.

It's hot outside and I'm not feeling adventurous.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Florida, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
7% complete

