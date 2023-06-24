Previous
Hoya on Copper by lynbonn
21 / 365

Hoya on Copper

I know it is too many flower photos. It's the season of everything being perfect. I like the little bloom. The dynamic organic leaves against the industrial lines in the copper table. The dribbles of water and the shadow of leaves in the background.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Florida, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise