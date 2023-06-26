Previous
Umbrella satnd in the rain by lynbonn
26 / 365

Umbrella satnd in the rain

Not as interesting as @swillinbillyflynn at https://365project.org/swillinbillyflynn/365-2021/2023-06-23. I was about to capture my umbrella stand when it started raining. It's not that exciting.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Lynda

