Photo 1326
Feed Me!
I began the process of feeding the sourdough starter. We will see what happens tomorrow.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
1
0
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Started my fifth year on January 1, 2019. This has been a challenging and delightful experience. I love the worldwide interaction and inspiration. I am...
1326
photos
51
followers
83
following
363% complete
View this month »
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
26th April 2020 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sourdough
,
30-shots2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
April 27th, 2020
