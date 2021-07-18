Vortograph of 3D Photography #2

I was challenged by Kathy @randystreat to try Vortograph for our Get Pushed Challenge this week. I had a lot of fun experimenting with the subject matter and mirror angles. I found the size of the objects and the mirrors need to be compatible in some way. Not sure if there is an exact formula, The 100-degree day was the biggest challenge. You can see I ended up indoors.I had a hard time capturing a reflection in the bottom right mirror.
Vortograph, the first completely abstract kind of photograph, composed of kaleidoscopic repetitions of forms achieved by photographing objects through a triangular arrangement of three mirrors.