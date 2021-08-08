Sign up
Photo 1370
All American
My bread took on an abstract shape of the USA. I made an Elvis Presley inspired peanut butter and banana sandwich. While recommended by nutritionists as an energy booster, it is not a favorite for many.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
1
1
Lynda
ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Maryland, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
1370
photos
44
followers
97
following
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515U
Taken
8th August 2021 8:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
banana
,
sandwich
,
peanut butter
,
gluten free
,
bld-4
Peter Dulis
ace
yum - thats what we ate every day in our adventures in Iceland - visiting remote areas with no shops :)
August 8th, 2021
