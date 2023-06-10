Previous
Next
Belladonna Abstract by lynbonn
11 / 365

Belladonna Abstract

I find it hard to create abstracts from organic. Yet, in the mere process of making it black and white, you do just that. I love the texture and lines, the tones of gray and textures.
10th June 2023 10th Jun 23

Lynda

ace
@lynbonn
Hello from Florida, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise