Waiting Lines 2 by lynbonn
13 / 365

Waiting Lines 2

As the waiting became more chaotic, so did the rim lighting. Our flight went from delayed to canceled. I will add this as indoor street photography.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Lynda

@lynbonn
Hello from Florida, USA. I have had a camera in my hands since I was 8 years of age. Photography has brought so many...
Photo Details

