Photo 1812
Young Elk
We had just finished a short hike and were headed back to car and suddenly saw 2 elks standing in the water right by our cars. Of course, by the time I got to a photo spot, they were out of the water and it had begun a light rain.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th June 2020 3:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
wildlife
,
colorado
,
elk
Wendy
ace
This is a great shot!! So very dramatic - looks almost like a painting he is standing so perfect and regal!
A FAV!
July 2nd, 2020
