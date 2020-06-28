Previous
Young Elk by lynne5477
Photo 1812

Young Elk

We had just finished a short hike and were headed back to car and suddenly saw 2 elks standing in the water right by our cars. Of course, by the time I got to a photo spot, they were out of the water and it had begun a light rain.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
This is a great shot!! So very dramatic - looks almost like a painting he is standing so perfect and regal!
A FAV!
July 2nd, 2020  
