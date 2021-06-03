Sign up
Photo 1929
Indigo Bunting
This little guy was very far away and I didn't get him sharp so I used a little Topaz Impressions to give him a more painterly look.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1929
photos
142
followers
192
following
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
Views
5
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
impressions
,
indigo_bunting
