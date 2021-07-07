Sign up
Photo 1939
Snake River in Keystone, CO
While my husband and his son were out exploring trails in the side by side vehicle, I took a walk down rec trail, crossed over the river, and walked back along the dirt trail following the river.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
0
0
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
1939
photos
145
followers
194
following
531% complete
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th July 2021 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
colorado
,
rivers
,
keystone
,
snake_river
