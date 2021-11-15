Previous
Next
Classic Japanese Gardens by lynne5477
Photo 1986

Classic Japanese Gardens

Went to our local Japanese Gardens today to check out the color. It was bright sun so I shot underexposed hoping to bring out a little color. We are no where near our peak but it's coming. Still, it was very nice to get out and shoot.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise