Photo 1986
Classic Japanese Gardens
Went to our local Japanese Gardens today to check out the color. It was bright sun so I shot underexposed hoping to bring out a little color. We are no where near our peak but it's coming. Still, it was very nice to get out and shoot.
15th November 2021
