Photo 2017
Walton Chapel
Night time at Walton Chapel at White's Chapel in Colleyville, TX. Went out for sunset and luckily had a little color in the sky tonight.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Tags
night
light
sunset
chapel
