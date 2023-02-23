Sign up
Photo 2079
Little Finch
This little finch and his mate were hanging around our patio this morning. We first thought they may be trying to build a nest but never saw them bring any twigs. It was just nice to pull my camera out and actually have something to shoot.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
finch
aviary
