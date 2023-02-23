Previous
Next
Little Finch by lynne5477
Photo 2079

Little Finch

This little finch and his mate were hanging around our patio this morning. We first thought they may be trying to build a nest but never saw them bring any twigs. It was just nice to pull my camera out and actually have something to shoot.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise