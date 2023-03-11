Sign up
Photo 2082
Dancer
One of the dancers at the Holi Festival of Color. Every spring, people across India and around the world celebrate the Hindu festival Holi, throwing colored water and powders on one another in joyous celebration.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
festival
,
dancer
,
holi
Taffy
ace
What fun -- and I like the portrait for composition and her expression
March 12th, 2023
