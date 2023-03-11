Previous
Next
Dancer by lynne5477
Photo 2082

Dancer

One of the dancers at the Holi Festival of Color. Every spring, people across India and around the world celebrate the Hindu festival Holi, throwing colored water and powders on one another in joyous celebration.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
What fun -- and I like the portrait for composition and her expression
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise