Jumping by lynne5477
Perfect end to a day at the park. Went with my granddaughter and her two little ones to play at the park today. They are just too much fun.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot.
March 16th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Cute shot
March 16th, 2023  
Mallory ace
This is just precious!
March 16th, 2023  
