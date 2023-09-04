Sign up
Photo 2466
Splashing Water Everywhere
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
3
5
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3079
photos
327
followers
173
following
675% complete
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st September 2023 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
robin
JeannieC57
Great shot ! Love when they take dips in my bird bath here, too!
September 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
He is enjoying his bath.
September 6th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great action shot.
September 6th, 2023
