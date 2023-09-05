Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2467
Drenched
smart robin, it was a scorching hot day!
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
3079
photos
327
followers
173
following
675% complete
View this month »
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st September 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
JeannieC57
So cute ! It was a scorcher here!
September 6th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
I really like the blue tone in this shot, adds to the intrigue
September 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of his expression and feathers
September 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
That made me laugh. It looks a bit bedraggled. Terrific capture.
September 6th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great capture. Guess the looks doesn't matter when it's that hot. :-)
September 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close