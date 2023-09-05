Previous
Drenched by lynnz
Photo 2467

Drenched

smart robin, it was a scorching hot day!
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57
So cute ! It was a scorcher here!
September 6th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I really like the blue tone in this shot, adds to the intrigue
September 6th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of his expression and feathers
September 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
That made me laugh. It looks a bit bedraggled. Terrific capture.
September 6th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great capture. Guess the looks doesn't matter when it's that hot. :-)
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise