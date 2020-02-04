Sign up
Photo 2966
Safe..
Having made it through floodwaters to our destination before the roads closed behind us, we relaxed in our hotel. This is the Bar in the evening.
Thankful for:
Timing!
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4092
photos
263
followers
127
following
812% complete
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro
4th February 2020 6:38pm
Public
invercargill
,
burt munro challenge
