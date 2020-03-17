Opposite

Slightly artified but it gives a great look! Opposite our home is this great character home in lots of acres. The person who owns it had let it out to various at only $100/week! This, it took the eye of those just out of prison etc. They were removed by the police after finding stolen goods there. Since then, unoccupied.

Thankful for:

Its a very special property and we appreciate nobody living there - in the past it was parties with loud music till 4am, domestic violence in the middle of the road, etc.