Opposite by maggiemae
Photo 3008

Opposite

Slightly artified but it gives a great look! Opposite our home is this great character home in lots of acres. The person who owns it had let it out to various at only $100/week! This, it took the eye of those just out of prison etc. They were removed by the police after finding stolen goods there. Since then, unoccupied.
Thankful for:
Its a very special property and we appreciate nobody living there - in the past it was parties with loud music till 4am, domestic violence in the middle of the road, etc.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
Photo Details

