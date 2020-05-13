Previous
What else... by maggiemae
Photo 3065

What else...

but an ice-cream with a rose scent and a rose flavour! You have to spit out the thorns though!

Thankful for:
The day passed so fast I didn't have time to do any more tax details on our Company! Oh dear!
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Maggiemae

Marnie ace
Love your thinking.
May 13th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Just beautiful and creative - love the way you think !
May 13th, 2020  
