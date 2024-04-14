Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4351
Natural framing..
I recognised this while watching the light change with the sunset. Pleased that my camera focused well on the trees.
Best seen on the Black!
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5624
photos
199
followers
85
following
1192% complete
View this month »
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
Latest from all albums
4345
1239
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
14th April 2024 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
far far away'!
Casablanca
ace
Very nice framing and lovely soft colours
April 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful framing of that lovely view and colours.
April 14th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Neat sky colours.
April 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close