Previous
Natural framing.. by maggiemae
Photo 4351

Natural framing..

I recognised this while watching the light change with the sunset. Pleased that my camera focused well on the trees.

Best seen on the Black!
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
1192% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Very nice framing and lovely soft colours
April 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful framing of that lovely view and colours.
April 14th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Neat sky colours.
April 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise