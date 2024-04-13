Sign up
Previous
Photo 4350
Apology
Not a designated photo for today. Son in Canada posted a number one school report for their daughter! I found this one when I was nine years old and replied, 'all this competence not from me". I guess I didn't really want to try!
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Tags
school report
Joan Robillard
ace
I tested very bright in grade school but never lived up to it. Only as an adult in college did I do well.
April 13th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@joansmor
I think you have said it all When you want to do something you really try and so doing, achieve!
April 13th, 2024
