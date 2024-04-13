Previous
Not a designated photo for today. Son in Canada posted a number one school report for their daughter! I found this one when I was nine years old and replied, 'all this competence not from me". I guess I didn't really want to try!
Joan Robillard ace
I tested very bright in grade school but never lived up to it. Only as an adult in college did I do well.
April 13th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@joansmor I think you have said it all When you want to do something you really try and so doing, achieve!
April 13th, 2024  
