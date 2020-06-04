Previous
A Story by maggiemae
Photo 3087

A Story

The picture on the front cover is good for a photo. But the novel itself is spell binding! Set in England the author knows the country so well. The plot is original and I don't want to get to the end!
Thankful for: A good library in town!
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Maggiemae

Photo Details

