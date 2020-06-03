Previous
Next
One Egg by maggiemae
Photo 3086

One Egg

Because I had cleaned the silver (pronounced 'silva") I thought of this challenge. It was not hard to position the egg and no eggs were broken!
Thankful for:
Another peaceful day. No headaches from the beginning of lockdown!
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
845% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise