Photo 3133
The West
..looked so clear but I heard it is very cold there! Our evening skies are a pleasure to experience.
Thankful for:
Our day was inspirational and maybe our future will develop from today. No more said.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
looking to the west
Dianne
Nice pink in those clouds. We will await an update!
July 20th, 2020
