Photo 3158
Morning tea..
for the wee birdies... Chirping away non stop and diving into the food. Don't tell them... it was hot water on sugar and all bran!
Thankful for:
The lawn in the background got mowed! Looks so good!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4307
photos
255
followers
138
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
14th August 2020 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Denise Wood
ace
Delightful capture :)
August 14th, 2020
Babs
ace
They seem to be enjoying their feast. I think this restaurant will be popular for a while.
August 14th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@onewing
Amazingly enough, I have heard their individual calls and it is all about - the garden cafe has food!
August 14th, 2020
