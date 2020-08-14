Previous
Morning tea.. by maggiemae
Photo 3158

Morning tea..

for the wee birdies... Chirping away non stop and diving into the food. Don't tell them... it was hot water on sugar and all bran!
Thankful for:
The lawn in the background got mowed! Looks so good!
Maggiemae

Denise Wood ace
Delightful capture :)
August 14th, 2020  
Babs ace
They seem to be enjoying their feast. I think this restaurant will be popular for a while.
August 14th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@onewing Amazingly enough, I have heard their individual calls and it is all about - the garden cafe has food!
August 14th, 2020  
